Council looks to Police Chief for budget flexibility as another big tax hike looms

Under public pressure to bring down property tax increases planned over the next three years, council will invite London Police Services (LPS) Chief Thai Truong to attend a committee meeting at city hall.

Budget Chair Elizabeth Peloza brought a motion to council, formally inviting the chief to make a 10-minute presentation, followed by a question and answer period.

“Questions about the (police) budget and how it's been spent, utilized, and operationalized so far,” said Peloza. “He is prepared to answer those question.”

In March, council approved the 2024 to 2027 multi-year budget, including an annual average property tax increase of 7.4 per cent, equivalent to $274 more added to the average bill each of the four years.

A massive investment in policing makes up a significant portion of those increases, so just six months after approving the budget, council is hoping Truong can offer some spending flexibility.

Councillor Sam Trosow asked whether planning for a new police and fire training campus remains on schedule, or if taxpayer contributions could be pushed to future years.

“What is the status of progress with the training center? Would it be possible to consider deferring the expenditures even a year or two down the line?” Trosow asked colleagues on the Strategic Priorities and Policy Committee (SPPC).

Mayor Josh Morgan, who sits on the London Police Services Board, suggested that representatives from the London Fire Department also be invited to the discussion of the joint-training facility.

“It's probably a question for both,” the mayor replied to Trosow. “So it’s probably good that you didn't wait for just the (police) chief to be here because we need to have some fire personnel here to be able to answer that question as well.”

Chief Truong’s presentation is anticipated to include updates on staffing levels and recruitment, 911 call volumes, 911 system enhancements, response times, the severity of crimes and the police vehicle fleet.

He may also get some questions about how much money is needed in some of the LPS reserve accounts.

In June, a question was asked at the Strategic Opportunities Review Working Group (SORWG) about a review and potential right sizing of those reserve fund balances.

Peloza said the chief is already anticipating that question.

“I also gave a heads up that some council members might have questions on reserve funds and other things,” she said. “He did say that he is happy to come prepared to answer our questions.”

Chief Truong is anticipated to appear in front of the council committee on Sept. 17.

Council will deliberate the 2025 budget update later this fall.