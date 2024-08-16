Assault charges laid following incident at Sarnia encampment
The Sarnia Police Service (SPS) has laid assault charges following an incident at an encampment in the city.
On Tuesday, a victim was asleep at the encampment near Indian Road and Exmouth Street.
Police said the victim woke up to another man accusing him of stealing drugs, who then allegedly hit the victim with the face and ribs with a hatchet.
Police added the man then grabbed a golf club and hit the victim over the head.
The victim sustained significant bruising to his head and face.
“Upon police arrival, they located the victim, who had now armed himself with a different hatchet and a crowbar for protection,” read a news release.
“He complied with police direction to disarm and later refused offers for medical treatment.”
The suspect was located and arrested. A 41-year-old Sarnia man is now facing two counts of assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and failure to comply with a release order.
