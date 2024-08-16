LONDON
London

    • Fortunate find limits fire damage to London daycare

    Fire crews responded to reports of smoke in a daycare on Aug. 15, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London) Fire crews responded to reports of smoke in a daycare on Aug. 15, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)
    A fortunate twist of fate for the operators of a daycare in southwest London.

    City fire crews were called to Emery Street West just before 8 p.m. Thursday for a report of a fire at a daycare.

    The Western Daycare has been operating off-site while renovations take place.

    A staff member returned to the building to do some paperwork, noticed a haze of smoke, and called 911.

    Fire officials say the smoke appeared to be caused by roofing work, with some of the roofing material seeping into the ceiling after crews left for the day.

    Firefighters opened up the roof and sprayed the area to ensure there was no fire spread.

    Officials say the damage is relatively minor and with the daycare already at another location, families won't be affected.

