LONDON
London

    • Lambton OPP committed no criminal offence in April 2024 incident: SIU

    The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo) The province’s Special Investigations Unit. (File photo)
    The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has wrapped up an investigation into the injury of a 25-year-old man under care of Lambton OPP.

    On April 17, 2024, the man was seriously injured while being arrested, according to the SIU. Following his arrest, the man went into medical distress and was taken to the hospital.

    Following an investigation of the events, SIU Director, Joseph Martino, said there were no reasonable grounds to believe any of the involved officers committed a criminal offence.

    The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that could have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or shooting a firearm at someone.

