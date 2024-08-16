Lambton OPP committed no criminal offence in April 2024 incident: SIU
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has wrapped up an investigation into the injury of a 25-year-old man under care of Lambton OPP.
On April 17, 2024, the man was seriously injured while being arrested, according to the SIU. Following his arrest, the man went into medical distress and was taken to the hospital.
Following an investigation of the events, SIU Director, Joseph Martino, said there were no reasonable grounds to believe any of the involved officers committed a criminal offence.
The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of police officers that could have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault or shooting a firearm at someone.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Artist behind iconic Obama 'Hope' poster crafts new artwork for Harris
The artist behind the iconic 'Hope' poster that became a prominent symbol of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign has created similar artwork for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Tiny air pollutants have been tied to premature death. What can you do to protect yourself?
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.