Special weather statement in effect this weekend for London

London and surrounding areas are under a special weather statement this weekend.

Environment Canada is calling for significant rainfall, upwards of 60 millimetres is possible, beginning Friday night and into the weekend.

The heaviest rainfall is expected Saturday.

“This weather pattern typically brings rapidly changing conditions between sunny skies and heavy downpours,” said Environment Canada.

“Rainfall warnings may be required and issued on short notice to reflect rapidly changing conditions.”

It added heavy downpours could cause flash floods and water pooling on roads.