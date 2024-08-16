Picket Lines may greet returning Western & King's students

Students returning to Western University and one of its affiliated campuses may encounter picket lines in September.

Trades, custodial, and landscaping staff on the main campus, along with faculty members at King's University College (KUC) could be on strike.

“We’re prepared to do so if the administration is not willing to bargain in good faith," stated Derek Silva, the co-chair of the faculty association at KUC.

The news came as a surprise to a handful of students who have returned to campus early. Many expressed fear around the potential threat of having their studies interrupted.

In response, Silva assured a strike would be the “last thing” that the 115 faculty members he represents would want.

But, he does not downplay the possibility as the latest round of talks with administration and a conciliator made little progress.

In turn, his members spoke loudly with their votes.

"96 per cent is an incredibly strong mandate. And that was 91 per cent of our members who voted."

Academic freedom, organizational restructuring, and benefits are among the holdout issues.

Wages also top the list, with Silva contending his members make far less than those at comparable campuses.

“At the assistant professor level, that is $10,000. And, at the full professor level, that can get upwards of $20,000.”

Despite being far apart, the association and administration will meet again on Aug. 29.

KUC officials state its leadership remains "committed to successfully achieving a negotiated agreement", adding the pending departure of its president will "not affect or delay negotiations."

However, should talks fail, Silva said the earliest possible strike date would be the week of Sept. 16.

Meanwhile, the threat of a strike by trades, custodial and landscaping staff on the main campus arrives sooner.

The 330 members of CUPE Local 2361 have voted 99 per cent in favour of a potential strike.

Wages, benefits and staffing are among their concerns.

The local will hold a public rally on Saturday at the Richmond Street gates to campus.