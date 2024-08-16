LONDON
London

    • London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child

    Source: tessavirtue17/Instagram. Source: tessavirtue17/Instagram.
    Share

    London, Ont.’s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.

    Virtue made the announcement on her Instagram page, captioning the photo “McCormick Rielly” with a blue heart emoji.

    Comments flooded the post with congratulations for the couple.

    Virtue announced her pregnancy in May, also on her Instagram page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News