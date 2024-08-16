London, Ont.'s Tessa Virtue and husband Morgan Rielly welcome first child
London, Ont.’s Tessa Virtue has welcomed her first child with husband and Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman, Morgan Rielly.
Virtue made the announcement on her Instagram page, captioning the photo “McCormick Rielly” with a blue heart emoji.
Comments flooded the post with congratulations for the couple.
Virtue announced her pregnancy in May, also on her Instagram page.
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
Downtown Toronto building evacuated amid concerns that it could collapse: Toronto Fire
A portion of Dundas Street West near Kensington Market has been completely closed amid concerns that a two-storey building could collapse, police say.
U.S.-Canada border rules: Procedural changes planned in line with law, Ottawa says
The federal government says procedural changes planned by the United States to tighten rules for asylum seekers coming from Canada are in line with the Safe Third Country Agreement.
Artist behind iconic Obama 'Hope' poster crafts new artwork for Harris
The artist behind the iconic 'Hope' poster that became a prominent symbol of Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign has created similar artwork for U.S. Vice-President Kamala Harris’s presidential bid.
Tiny air pollutants have been tied to premature death. What can you do to protect yourself?
Tiny air pollutants have been clearly linked to premature deaths, but there's at least one way to protect yourself, according to the lead researcher of a new study.
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
Kitchener
-
Delayed police response to David Sherk sighting in Thorold
CTV News has learned new details about David Sherk’s arrest at a Thorold, Ont. home.
-
Cat thought to have been tied up, shot with paintball gun in North Dumfries, Ont.
A cat rescue in Kitchener, Ont. believes an animal in their care was tied up and used as a paintball target.
-
Boris Panovski found not guilty in retrial of Don Frigo shooting death
A St. Thomas judge has found Boris Panovski not guilty of one count of first-degree murder in the death of Don Frigo. He was also found not guilty of aggravated assault in the shooting of Frigo’s wife, Eva Willer Frigo, in September 2014 at Hullet Marsh in Clinton, Ont.
Windsor
-
Municipalities call for a shelter solution
Ontario municipalities say there were 1,400 encampments last year and the City of Windsor is not immune.
-
County Road 2, Belle River, closed due to collision
County Road 2 in Belle River is closed between St. Clair Road and County Road 31 following a collision.
-
Driver under nation-wide ban charged in connection to hit and run: Police
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has charged a man with multiple offences following a hit and run in Amherstburg.
Barrie
-
SIU invokes mandate after fatal police-involved shooting in Innisfil
One man is dead and another is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot by police in Innisfil.
-
Couple faces charges in connection with attempted murder case in Midland
A Midland man is facing two counts of attempted murder following what police called a hit-and-run early Monday morning.
-
Man accused of assaulting doctor, threatening nurse after crash on Hwy 400
A man from Elmvale faces several criminal charges following a multi-vehicle collision in Tay Township earlier this week.
Northern Ontario
-
CN begins repairs after railway bridge collapse in northern Ontario
Work has begun to repair a northern Ontario railway bridge that collapsed Wednesday and to clean up the subsequent oil spill.
-
Police trying to ID four boaters who drove dangerously close to swimming children
Police in northern Ontario are trying to identify a group of four people in a boat who drove dangerously close to a group of youths who were swimming in a lake near Blind River, Ont., this week.
-
NDP riding association calls on embattled northern Ont. MPP to resign
In light of an investigation that uncovered his sexual harassment of a former staffer, the NDP riding association in Algoma-Manitoulin is calling on MPP Michael Mantha to resign.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa mayor says he won't participate in events organized by Capital Pride following pro-Palestinian statement
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he will not be participating in any events organized by Capital Pride this year following the organization's statement earlier this month expressing solidarity with Palestinians.
-
OPP helicopter helps police stop motorcyclist speeding 150 km/h on Hwy. 417
An Ontario Provincial Police helicopter helped police track down a speeding motorcycle in Ottawa's west end Thursday night.
-
O-Train Line 1 to be partially closed Aug. 25 for Stage 2 work
The eastern end of the Confederation Line LRT will be offline for one day this month as crews connect it to the eastern Stage 2 extension.
Toronto
-
Jacob Hoggard has begun serving prison sentence after appeal dismissed
Ontario’s top court has upheld the sexual assault conviction of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard, the former frontman for the band Hedley.
-
Jill Dunlop named Ontario's new education minister after Todd Smith resigns
Jill Dunlop has been named the province’s new education minister, replacing Todd Smith, who resigned Friday morning.
-
Police charge woman who allegedly contaminated two Milton pools with feces, chocolate bars
A woman has been charged for allegedly contaminating public pools in Milton with feces and chocolate bars earlier this month.
Montreal
-
Large area of Montreal under boil-water advisory after 'enormous' water main erupts
About 150,000 homes are under a boil-water advisory and multiple roads are closed after a massive water main break in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough sent water spewing several metres into the air, flooding streets and basements.
-
Major water main break in Montreal telling of ageing infrastructure, says expert
The water main break in downtown Montreal on Friday is the second major piping issue on the island in a little over a month and could be telling of the city's ageing water infrastructure, according to a civil engineer.
-
Days before school year begins, more than 5,700 teaching positions unfilled in Quebec
Quebec Education Minister Bernard Drainville says there are still 5,704 teaching positions to be filled in the province's schools, weeks before the new school year begins.
Atlantic
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Hurricane Ernesto expected to pass through Atlantic Canada, but may escape worst-case scenario: forecasters
Hurricane Ernesto is expected to pass Bermuda and make its way south of the Maritimes on Monday, then approach Newfoundland and Labrador later that day, a Canadian meteorological expert advised on Friday.
-
Two people killed in head-on collision in Antigonish County
Two people are dead after two vehicles collided in Lower South River, N.S., shortly after midnight.
-
'Nothing is going to move': How a rail lockout might impact the Maritimes
Trains were running at the hump yard in Moncton on Friday, but they could come to a screeching halt in a few days.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba RCMP investigating triple homicide in McCreary
Manitoba RCMP is investigating after four people were found dead in McCreary on Friday, including three deaths being investigated as a triple homicide.
-
'We failed': Manitoba health authority admits to error that led to burial mix-up
A northern Manitoba First Nations community and the province's health authority are searching for answers after a family received -- and buried -- the remains of the wrong person.
-
Opposition to Plan 20-50 growing among municipalities
A growing number of municipalities in the Winnipeg Metro Region are speaking out against the controversial Plan 20-50.
Calgary
-
Plane crash lands on golf course near Calgary airport; pilot suffers minor injuries
A small plane with a single pilot crash landed on a golf course near the Calgary International Airport on Friday afternoon.
-
12-year-old girl assaulted at Calgary park, suspect sought by police
Calgary police are trying to identify a man who allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Prairie Winds Park earlier this week.
-
Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson movie begins filming in Calgary next week
A new movie starring Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson and LaKeith Stanfield will begin filming in Calgary on Monday.
Edmonton
-
More than 500 residents return to Jasper as officials examine housing options
Jasper residents began to return home Friday morning after a wildfire destroyed about a third of the townsite in late July.
-
10-year-old hit by SUV in marked crosswalk in south Edmonton: police
A 10-year-old child was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a crash on Friday afternoon.
-
Major road closures in Edmonton on Saturday and Sunday for the Edmonton Marathon
Edmontonians should prepare for traffic delays in the city's core on Sunday as thousands of marathon runners hit the street for the largest ever Edmonton Marathon.
Vancouver
-
Decision upholding B.C. man's eviction for unpaid rent was patently unreasonable, court rules
A B.C. Supreme Court judge has thrown out a ruling by the province's Residential Tenancy Branch and ordered it to reconsider the question of whether a tenant should be evicted over $13,300 in unpaid rent.
-
Bear euthanized after Coquitlam residents fed it watermelon: RCMP
Conservation officers and police are warning residents not to feed bears after one was put down in Coquitlam earlier this week.
-
74 counterfeit iPhones, dozens of other fake products seized in 'sophisticated' operation, Surrey RCMP say
Mounties in Surrey have seized more than 100 counterfeit smartphones and dozens of other items in an investigation that began with a suspicious package last December.