Monday road closure in Old East Village part of Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal project

Surface paving in London means a roas closure for Quebec Street.

On Monday, Quebec Street will be closed between Oxford Street and Elias Street until the end of the day as part of the Quebec Street Infrastructure Renewal project.

According to the city, a signed detour will be in place and people driving are encouraged to use navigation apps to find alternative routes to reach their destination while the closure is in place.

Bike lanes along this section of Quebec Street will also be closed throughout this work. People biking are advised to follow detour signs to avoid this closure.

Pedestrian access will be maintained with some temporary sidewalk restrictions in place.