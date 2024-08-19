LONDON
London

    • Ministry approval given for new elementary school in Belmont

    A rendering of the new elementary school in Belmont, Ont. (Source: TVDSB) A rendering of the new elementary school in Belmont, Ont. (Source: TVDSB)
    A new elementary school in Belmont is one step closer to reality.

    The Ministry of Education has given approval to the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) to go to tender for the new facility.

    The $22-million school will be located on Seventh Avenue and will have space for over 500 students.

    The province has also chipped in almost $10 million.

    It's scheduled to open in 2026.

