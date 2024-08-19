Murder victim's mother pushes for new law to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars

Tracy Sprung says her son should be alive, because the man who killed him should have still been behind bars on the day her son was killed.

“Because within days of his release, unfortunately, he killed my son,’ said Sprung.

Matthew McQuarrie was sentenced to life in prison for stabbing Emerson Sprung to death, and burying him in a shallow grave in a Meaford, Ont. park in May 2020.

McQuarrie, who had an extensive criminal history dating back to 2001, was in jail in the months leading up Sprung’s murder on separate charges, but was released at the height of COVID.

“Between February and April 2020, our government released over 6,000 inmates with no regard for public safety. None at all. None,” said a frustrated Sprung.

Sprung and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MP Alex Ruff, believe federal government legislation, like Bill C-75, which directs judges to act with restraint when it comes to imposing bail conditions, even with violent repeat offenders, has contributed to the current ‘catch-and-release’ bail system.

“So when you're re-arresting the same offender multiple times on the same offenses, the message isn't getting across. So, ultimately you need to keep these people in jail because they're responsible for the, preponderance of the crimes that are out there,” said Ruff.

While the federal government has tabled bail reforms, Conservative MP Tracy Gray said in 2022 alone, 256 people were killed by a criminal who was either out on bail, or another form of release.

Sprung is not only pushing for a Coroner’s Inquest into her son’s death, and son’s killer’s release from jail, but is proposing the adoption of ERBS Law, named after her son Emerson Raymond Bauman Sprung, to keep repeat violent offenders behind bars, as they await trial or sentencing.

“We're losing our children by large numbers because of this catch and release program. It's not working. It's failing us. It murdered my son,” said Sprung.

Matthew McQuarrie was sentenced to life in prison for killing Emerson Sprung in 2020. He can apply for parole in 15 years.

“He was a prime example of a repeat offender and ultimately, he should have never been out in the first place,” said Ruff.

“The laws have got to get changed today. Not tomorrow, not next year, today. When they capture these violent offenders, first time or not, you stay there,” said Sprung.

Had ERBS Law or something similar been in place in 2020, Sprung is convinced that her son, would still be alive, because his killer would have still been behind bars.