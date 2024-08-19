'It’s sort of about time': Passing grade for LHSC as high paid execs shown the door

Critics of leadership at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) are calling the departure of two high paid executives a step in the right direction for getting its ballooning budget under control, and to earning the trust of the public.

LHSC confirms corporate executive Brad Campbell and Executive Sandra Smith are no longer with the organization, although it would not comment on the specifics of their departure.

According to Ontario’s Sunshine List, Brad Campbell was paid $475,423.13 in 2023, up 119 per cent from a year earlier when he was paid $217,007.13.

Smith was paid $244,249.20 in 2023. Her previous salary was not listed.

“The initial comment would be, it’s sort of about time,” said Ronald Breen.

A retiree and former LHSC board member, Breen made headlines last month when he withdrew a $1,000,000 legacy pledge to the London Health Sciences Foundation out of disgust over a ballooning budget deficit at LHSC, and the way the hospital was being governed by its current board.

Ronald Breen speaks to CTV News via virtual interview on Aug. 19, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

He said executive hires at the organization went unchallenged for two long under previous CEOs.

“The board was sort of absent in, you know, carrying out its fiduciary and governance responsibilities. There should have been push-back in terms of, you know, why is it that we’re laying on another level of senior management at significant cost,” said Breen.

The latest departures come as LHSC, under interim CEO David Musyj, attempts to slay a $150 million budget deficit projected for 2025.

Peter Bergmanis of the Ontario Health Care Coalition, a provincial healthcare watchdog, says many of the new executive hires, promotions, and six figure salary hikes have been coming at a time when those on the front lines of health care have been asked to do more with less.

Peter Bergmanis of the Ontario Health Coalition speaks with CTV News on Aug. 19, 2024. (Bryan Bicknell/CTV News London)

“There are so many frustrated frontline workers that have left the profession just because they’re fighting not only the pandemic, the under-resourcing, and then they’re fighting their own government for actually not getting enough to sustain their own lives. So, this is, you know, it’s more than due. I’m very happy that the new CEO is trying to do something positive,” commented Bergmanis.

LHSC would not agree to an interview with CTV News, but issued the following statement attributed to David Musyj:

“We have been clear about the ongoing management organizational structure review and benchmarking work that we have undertaken with the goal of identifying efficiencies and best practices that won’t compromise our ability to deliver high-quality care to patients and families. As we previously shared, this process will take between 90 and 120 days to complete, and we are in our third month of the process. LHSC will be communicating more information about the outcomes of the structural review as soon as we are able to do so.”

Breen said there’s no way of knowing how long it will take before the interim CEO can turn the ship around at LHSC, or if it can regain the trust of the public, but the latest moves are a good start.

“I’ll give Musyj credit in terms of, seemingly, his message is we need to adjust, we need to rationalize but we’re not going to impair the healthcare offering to the people walking through the front door,” said Breen.