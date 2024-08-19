Arrest made following increased police presence in West Lorne

An arrest was made after a two-hour standoff in West Lorne Monday afternoon.

Elgin OPP responded to a disturbance at a home on Anne Street shortly after 12 p.m.

A number of officers armed with rifles were seen in the area, including members of the OPP Tactics and Rescue Unit.

A man was taken into custody at around 2:45 p.m. without incident, according to police.

They say there was no risk to public safety.

Anne Street was re-opened just after 3 p.m.

No further details are available at this time.

One person was taken into custody in West Lorne on Aug. 19, 2024. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)