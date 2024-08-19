Charges laid in London, Ont. drug bust

London police seized over $60,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant last week.

Police said they raided a Wellington Road motel room and found a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, crystal meth, hydromorphone, and morphine. Police also said they seized a butterfly knife and cash.

Two London residents, a 61-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been charged with trafficking.

They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.