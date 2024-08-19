LONDON
London

    • Charges laid in London, Ont. drug bust

    London police seized over $60,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant last week. (Source: London Police Service) London police seized over $60,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant last week. (Source: London Police Service)
    Share

    London police seized over $60,000 worth of drugs during a search warrant last week.

    Police said they raided a Wellington Road motel room and found a large amount of drugs, including fentanyl, crystal meth, hydromorphone, and morphine. Police also said they seized a butterfly knife and cash.

    Two London residents, a 61-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, have been charged with trafficking.

    They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News