Urgent care department in London shuts its doors due to reported 'mechanical issues'
A hospital in London has shut the doors of its urgent care unit today due to reported “mechanical issues.”
St. Joseph’s Health Care London said that the issue required the closure of its doors earlier than expected.
In a statement to CTV News London, St. Joseph's Health Care said "this morning we learned of an issue affecting the air conditioning unit at St. Joseph’s Health Care London’s Urgent Care Centre requiring immediate mechanical maintenance. To maintain a safe environment for our patients and staff, we closed Urgent Care early and are redirecting those who need emergency medical care to LHSC’s emergency departments. We are working as quickly as possible to address the issue and anticipate re-opening safely for care tomorrow morning."
