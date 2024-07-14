Two injured following watercraft explosion in Catfish Creek

Two people are in hospital following a marine investigation in Malahide on Saturday afternoon.

That day, just before 1:00 p.m., Elgin OPP, fire services and Air ORNGE responded to an incident in Catfish Creek, near Levi Street.

Two individuals were ejected from a personal watercraft when it exploded and ignited into flames shortly after leaving the dock.

The operator, a 48-year-old from Cambridge was transported to a trauma centre via Air ORNGE, and the passenger was transported to a local hospital.

Malahide Fire Service extinguished the fire, the investigation is ongoing.