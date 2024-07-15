Another roundabout is coming to London, with work expected to start today
Another roundabout is coming to London - and shovels will be in the ground today.
When completed, the roundabout will be at the intersection of Oxford Street West, and Gideon Drive – however, the work will require the closure of Gideon Drive and Kains Road at Oxford Street West to facilitate the construction.
Workers will construct a temporary bypass road along Oxford Street West, which can be maintained for the majority of the project’s construction.
Meanwhile, a detour will be in place, and sidewalks will also be redirected. Transit is not expected to be affected.
The project will continue well into next year.
