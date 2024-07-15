Apartment fire death deemed 'not suspicious'

The death of an Owen Sound man last month following an apartment fire has been deemed not “criminal in nature” following an investigation by the Office of the Fire Marshall and Owen Sound Police Crime Unit.

Owen Sound fire crews were called to a fire at an apartment building on 3rd Avenue East on June 30, 2024.

When they arrived, they found a neighbour performing CPR on a man laying outside the burning building.

A week-long investigation determined the 58-year-old apartment tenant had escaped the burning building by exiting through a third floor window, and navigating his way to the roof.

That’s when he slipped and fell to the ground. The cause of death was determined to be “blunt force trauma” from the three-storey fall.

The apartment building suffered extensive damage, but no charges have been laid as a result of the blaze.

No charges will be laid as a result of the man’s death.