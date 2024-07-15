Kayabaga and federal environment minister standing behind Trudeau as Liberal leader

LONDON
    Federal Minister of Environment Steven Guilbeault and London West MP Arielle Kayabaga speak to reporters while visiting Pizza Quest on Base Line Road East in London on July 15, 2024.
    London West Liberal MP Arielle Kayabaga expressed support for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to stay on as Liberal leader on Monday.

    She made the comments while on a tour of a local small business with Steven Guilbeault, the federal minister of Environment and Climate Change.

    “I'm the next candidate for London West, and I’m nominated under the leadership of Justin Trudeau,” exclaimed Kayabaga. “I intend to run under that leadership. And I think that we have a lot of work to do right now where Canadians are feeling strapped to, you know, in their pockets. Food prices need to be regulated.”

    Guilbeault said he stands behind Trudeau as leader as well, and that he wouldn’t be involved in politics if not for him.

    “We're doing historic things when it comes to protecting nature,” he said. “New conservation. I announced a new national urban park last week in Newfoundland, a new national park the week before in Prince Edward Island. And this is because of the action in support of the Prime Minister. So he certainly has all of my support.”

