Huron County teen brings home gold for Canada

Alyssa Albers has been dancing almost since she could walk.

"It's really all I've ever known my whole life, and it's something that I enjoyed to do. I remember when I was a kid, I would just walk around the house on my hands. So, yeah, my parents put me in dance and it worked out perfectly," said Albers.

‘Perfectly’ would be the best way to describe the completion of Albers competitive dancing career.

The 18 year old took a year off after graduating high school to enjoy life and try to earn a spot on Canada's team for the Dance World Cup this July in Prague.

She did just that and shocked herself by taking home top spot in the Senior Acro Solo competition against some of the best dancers in the world in her first ever appearance at the Championship.

Alyssa Albers dancing at the 2024 Dance World Cup in Prague in July 2024. (Source: Dance World Cup/Alyssa Albers)

"They said my name and I was like in shock, like I was shaking and I was just like, ‘Oh my gosh. I can't believe this is happening.’ I was definitely in a state of shock for a while. I still can't believe it. It was just such a great feeling," said the Brussels-area native.

The 18 year old also earned a silver medal in the group dance division. While one could use a gold medal as a springboard to a potential dancing career, Albers is still planning on heading to esthetics school this fall in London.

Alyssa Albers warming up at Danceology studio in Lucknow on July 15, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

"I would really like to teach dance. I would like to come back to dance and teach someday, so I think I'll always have dance will be a part of my life," said Albers.

Returning to Danceology in Lucknow where she's strutted her stuff for the past decade would be a full circle moment for Albers, who got everything out of her "gap year" she'd hoped for, including a gold medal.

"It was amazing. I graduated with my best friends and then kind of ended it with this. That was probably just the cherry on top," said Albers.