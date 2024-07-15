LONDON
London

    • Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie

    Share

    Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley.

    Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin

    Beach Rescue Service, and were pulled from the water.

    Once safely on shore the swimmers informed the lifeguards that a third person was still in the water.

    OPP along with the underwater search and recovery unit, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Trenton were all involved in the search.

    A volunteer human chain was also walking the water’s edge in search of the missing swimmer.

    An OPP boat is seen searching Lake Erie in Port Stanley on July 14, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    NEW

    NEW Things flight attendants say they would never do when travelling

    For some airline passengers, flying can be a daunting and stressful journey. For others, it's a welcome experience to see the world from hundreds of feet high. CTVNews.ca spoke with a Canadian flight attendant to find out what he wouldn't advise passengers to do before and during flights.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News