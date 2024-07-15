Search continues for swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie

Search efforts continue Monday for a swimmer reported missing in Lake Erie near Port Stanley.

Around 1 p.m. on Sunday, two people, a 44 year old and a 17-year-old from London, were seen in distress by members of the Central Elgin

Beach Rescue Service, and were pulled from the water.

Once safely on shore the swimmers informed the lifeguards that a third person was still in the water.

OPP along with the underwater search and recovery unit, and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre out of Trenton were all involved in the search.

A volunteer human chain was also walking the water’s edge in search of the missing swimmer.

An OPP boat is seen searching Lake Erie in Port Stanley on July 14, 2024. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)