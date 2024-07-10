London councillor 'cautioned' by tribunal following complaints of disrespectful social media posts
The official findings of an independent tribunal of allegations of code of conduct violations for London Police Services Board member Coun. Susan Stevenson were made public this week.
In its letter to the councillor, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission indicated that several inflammatory statements made on social media throughout 2023-2024 were cause for concern.
Specific incidents referred to by the tribunal included referring to those with addictions issues as “junkies,” posting pictures of individual unhoused people in London without their permission, and reinforcing negative stereotypes surrounding those with addictions as violent and criminal.
According to the correspondence from the tribunal, when confronted with these concerns,
Stevenson elaborated that her view on homelessness was a political one, independent of her position as a police services board member, that she had reposted an article with the offensive terminology as opposed to writing it herself, and that the tribunal didn’t have proof that she didn’t ask for permission to post images of unhoused people.
The tribunal indicated that although the complaints were not criminal in nature, Stevenson’s social media conduct was unbecoming of a police services’ board member. “You are cautioned that the Code of Conduct requires a higher standard for members of a police services board, and that social media posts can bring your compliance with the Code of Conduct into question.”
Although the tribunal indicated that it didn’t condone Stevenson’s actions, at this time a formal investigation will not be taking place. It finished its correspondence with a striking statement.
“You are encouraged to reflect on your conduct and seek to do better in your role as a public leader in police services for the City of London. Continuing this conduct risks future investigations by and complaints to the Inspectorate of Policing.”
Stevenson had previously petitioned that her legal fees be covered by city hall should she launch a judicial review of the investigation – which was denied.
CTV News reached out to Councillor Stevenson for comment, but has yet to receive any response.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Family of 3 killed in tragic collision on B.C. highway, RCMP say
A family of three was killed in a tragic head-on collision with a tractor trailer in B.C.'s Fraser Valley this week, authorities have confirmed. The deceased are two adults and an infant.
Frank Stronach's granddaughter seeks company docs related to misconduct allegations
The granddaughter of billionaire businessman Frank Stronach is asking an Ontario court to order the family business to disclose any documents that might exist related to complaints of sexual misconduct against him and settlements involving complainants.
England beats Netherlands 2-1 on late goal, reaches Euro Cup final
England reached a second straight European Championship final by beating the Netherlands 2-1 thanks to substitute Ollie Watkins' stoppage-time winner on Wednesday.
Man suspected of killing the family of BBC radio commentator has been found, British police say
British police said they found Wednesday the man suspected of killing the wife and two daughters of a well-known BBC radio commentator near London in a brutal crossbow attack.
WEATHER TRACKER Rainfall, heat, smoke advisories in place across Canada
Large parts of Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada are under weather warnings forecasting significant rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, while people in western Canada are experiencing sweltering heat. Some areas are also under air quality advisories as a result of wildfire smoke.
Does tipping encourage better service? Here's what experts say
Tipping is meant to empower customers and motivate workers to deliver quality service, but some question whether the prevalent practice actually enhances customers' experience.
When he was diagnosed with autism in his late 30s, he dove into his art. Now, he runs a gallery
After Jay Merriott received his autism diagnosis, he quickly pivoted and decided to immerse himself in what had always made him feel happy: his art.
Actor George Clooney, a high-profile Biden supporter and fundraiser, asks president to leave race
Movie star and lifelong Democrat George Clooney added his voice to calls for Joe Biden to leave the presidential race on Wednesday, just weeks after headlining a fundraiser that brought in a record single-night haul for the president's reelection campaign.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
'I’m a world champion': Ont. ball hockey players win gold medal in Slovakia
Nearly a dozen local players can now call themselves world champions after winning gold at the 2024 International Street and Ball Hockey Federation U16 World Championship.
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been seen since she left her job on Friday.
-
Kevin Davis to resign as Brantford’s mayor after more than six years on the job
Kevin Davis will be resigning as Brantford’s mayor at the end of July.
Windsor
-
Five suspects charged, one sought related to murder of missing Windsor man
Windsor police have charged five suspects and issued an arrest warrant for a sixth person in connection with the murder of a Windsor man who went missing almost four months ago.
-
Active investigation underway in Amherstburg
Windsor police are conducting an investigation in Amherstburg after officers were called to the 300 block of Victoria Street at 2:05 a.m. on Wednesday.
-
CK officer charged with assault and uttering threats
Windsor Police has charged a Chatham-Kent (CK) Police Service officer after an incident on June 26.
Barrie
-
Supervisor found guilty of criminal negligence in deadly dump truck crash
A man charged in connection with a fatal dump truck crash near Alliston nearly four years ago has been found guilty of criminal negligence causing death.
-
'I just don't know what they're going to do now': Students displaced by fire
Eight international students and one friend were displaced by a fire on Tunbridge Road in Barrie.
-
'Holy smokes,' Wasaga Beach entrepreneur wins $100,000 with lottery ticket
An entrepreneur from Wasaga Beach who loves to play the lottery called winning $100,000 an unreal moment.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
North Bay police use locator tool to find missing woman with dementia
When a woman in her 90s with dementia went missing from her assisted living facility, North Bay police were able to find her quickly using a locator tool.
-
New Brunswick resident killed in northern Ont. highway crash
A 72-year-old resident of New Brunswick was killed in a single-vehicle crash July 9 on Highway 11 north of North Bay, Ont.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Bluesfest plans to go forward with tonight's concerts despite heavy rain, organizers say
The show is set to go on at Ottawa Bluesfest tonight and the rest of the week, despite the heavy rain in the forecast. Organizers say the gates at LeBreton Flats will open at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
-
This Ottawa neighbourhood named as one of the best places to live in Canada
Ottawa's Sandy Hill neighbourhood is one of the best places to live in Canada, according to a new study. The RE/MAX 2024 Liveability Report names Sandy Hill, the area nestled between the Rideau Canal and the Rideau River, as one of the 10 best neighbourhoods in the country.
-
Small business owners see increased demand during LCBO strike
As the LCBO strike continues, small business owners who sell alcohol are seeing an influx of new customers.
Toronto
-
Toronto is seeing torrential rain as Hurricane Beryl's remnants move over the city. Here is when it will stop
It could be a messy afternoon commute in Toronto as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl continue to bring torrential rain to the city.
-
Iconic 'Leslieville dollhouse' set to hit the market on Thursday
After more than 50 years, the iconic “Leslieville dollhouse” will soon have a new owner.
-
One person in life-threatening condition after shooting in North York
Toronto police are investigating after one person was shot in North York.
Montreal
-
Major Montreal-area routes closed due to heavy rain
Part of the Decarie Expressway was forced to close to motorists Wednesday afternoon as heavy rainfall continues to drench the city.
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on its lower field.
-
Air Canada must inform public that some Canadians are excluded from class action: Quebec judge
A Quebec Superior Court judge has ordered that a notice be made public informing Canadians that they may be excluded from a class action against Air Canada.The lawsuit aims to compensate disabled travellers forced to pay extra for attendant seats on domestic flights between Dec. 5, 2005, and Dec. 5, 2008. The action now only includes Quebec residents.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
'We don’t tolerate bullying': New Brunswick education council files appeal
The vice-chair of a New Brunswick education council believes they are being bullied by the province’s education minister.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Canada to announce plan to reach NATO target, spend 2% of GDP on defence: sources
After facing months of pressure, senior government sources tell CTV News that Canada will unveil its plan on Thursday on how to reach its NATO commitment to spend two per cent of its GDP on defence.
Winnipeg
-
A prescription for nostalgia: Unclaimed photos from the 1960s discovered in Winnipeg pharmacy
A box of photographs found in a Selkirk Avenue pharmacy is offering a glimpse into the city’s past and reconnecting people with long-lost memories.
-
Dakota Family Foods closing after nearly two decades
An independent grocery store in Winnipeg’s Southeast is closing its doors.
-
AFN calls for independent inquiry into killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg
The Assembly of First Nations passed a resolution calling for an independent inquiry into the killings of four Indigenous women in Winnipeg.
Calgary
-
Increasing number of Calgary EMS shifts go unfilled as demand intensifies during Stampede
Calgary paramedics are feeling the intense burnout of higher call volumes during the 2024 Stampede and a lack of available workers has left several shifts unfilled, adding even more pressure to the health-care system.
-
How to stay cool on the hottest day of the year
Cooling off is the goal in Calgary after several days into a heat wave that is expected to spike Wednesday into the mid-thirties.
-
Two additional wire snaps on feeder main not a cause for concern, city officials say
The City of Calgary is sharing concerns over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
Edmonton
-
Out-of-control wildfire spurs evacuation order in northern Alberta
A wildfire evacuation alert for Garden River residents has been upgraded to an evacuation order.
-
How Edmonton's city design changes the impact of heat waves
Although all Edmontonians are sweltering under the current heat wave, some are likely suffering more than others, says a University of Alberta researcher.
-
More auto insurers could exit Alberta without system reforms: DBRS
A major global credit rating agency says Alberta must come up with a "clear long-term solution" to its auto insurance woes or additional insurers will depart the province.
Vancouver
-
B.C. recommits to $250M in funding for police transition after reaching deal with Surrey
The B.C. government and the City of Surrey have reached a deal to transition from the RCMP to a municipal police force with the province recommitting to $250 million in funding.
-
Video shows shipment of live eels spilling at Vancouver airport
A cooler full of live eels broke open while being unloaded at the Vancouver International Airport earlier this week, with a video of the incident going viral on social media.
-
Shooting in Yaletown under investigation, Vancouver police say
Vancouver police say they're investigating an early morning shooting in Yaletown Wednesday.