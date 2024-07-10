Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short

Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.

Neighbour Barbara Hoover has watched in frustration as the house at 366 Central Ave. has become a blight in her downtown neighbourhood.

“My biggest concerns are safety and security,” Hoover told CTV News. “I'm really fearful that somebody is going to misuse or vandalize the property, which will impact on us.”

Overgrown plants block access to the front door, construction debris is stacked on the porch, and the house appears in a general state of disrepair.

Hoover said the exterior of the house became the subject of neighbourhood complaints over six years ago.

The first of two property standards orders was issued by the city in April of 2018, but Hoover feels little progress has been made despite following up with the city.

“I started contacting city council as well as people in city administration, [but] getting a response from city administration was just impossible,” she explained.

The house at 366 Central Ave., seen on July 9, 2024, has been the subject of numerous complaints from neighbours. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

In a statement, civic administration writes, “Currently, both Municipal Compliance and Building have active orders with this property. We continue to use corrective actions under the City’s bylaws and the Ontario Building Code to address violations at this property.”

Those corrective actions by the city have fallen well short of neighbours’ expectations.

“At the very minimum, I want to see all this debris cleaned up on the front of the house and in the backyard, so that it's not a fire hazard, so that it's not attractive to vermin, and it's not attractive to passersby who may be looking for refuge,” Hoover said.

An online search reveals two building permits, which may be complicating enforcement.

Both permits were applied for on April 20, 2018 and remain listed as “Under Inspection” more than six years later.

The first permit is to repair the rear garage.

The second is to replace floor joists, reinforce wall framing, replace plumbing, and install interior finishes.

“I would say he comes by several times a week and he spends a good hour. Sometimes he spends a whole day. I don't know what he does when he gets here,” Hoover observed.

Hoover said the owner doesn’t live at the property, but seems to be slowly renovating the house into apartments.

A rental license for two units (3 bedroom, 4 bedroom) was initially granted and then revoked by the city earlier this year.

The owner of the house at 366 Central Ave. has yet to respond to a request for an interview.