Brief totality reached for solar eclipse in Tillsonburg

    Today's solar eclipse reached totality a little after 3:00 p.m. in parts of Ontario.

    Cheers rang out among crowds that gathered in Kingston, Niagara Falls and other cities in southwestern Ontario.

    Toronto couple Carole Giangrande and Brian Gibson have been eclipse chasing for 45 years.

    They were in Kingston to witness their fifth eclipse.

    Giangrande says so much in the world right now "is so rotten'' but watching an eclipse together brings feelings of positivity and wonder.

