Rohingya demonstration in downtown London, Ont. calls on Canadian government to do more to stop genocide
Approximately 100 members of London’s Rohingya-Canadian community demonstrated at Victoria Park in London Saturday, trying to bring awareness to what they said is a second wave of genocide on Rohingyas in Myanmar.
They also want Canada to play a greater role in condemning the violence against Rohingyas, said demonstration organizer Anwar Arkani.
“Canada is the first country to recognize the Rohingya crisis as genocide, in 2019,” explained Arkani. “So after that, nothing much happened. We want the government to be aware of what is going on right now.”
In October 2017, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appointed Canadian diplomat Bob Rae as a special envoy to Myanmar. The appointment followed violence by Buddhist extremists against their Muslim neighbours, the Rohingya.
Rae issued a report on the crisis, which led Canada to launch a strategy in 2018.
According to the Government of Canada, In February 2021, a military coup d’état deposed the democratically elected civilian government in Myanmar, with the event triggering a nationwide humanitarian crisis.
Canada’s strategy for the Rohingya crisis expired on March 31 of this year.
Arkani told CTV News London Rohingya-Canadians want to see it renewed.
“I would also like to see my government [Canadian government] spearhead the way they did in 2017 and 2019, to move forward, to highlight the issue, the UN at [the] international level is the only hope we have, because we do not have an armed group fighting against the government to save 30 million Rohingya,” he said.
According to Arkani, there are approximately 30 Rohingya families currently living in London.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Family of toddler found dead at small-town Ont. daycare no closer to answers after year of investigation
A year has passed since two-year-old Vienna Irwin was found on the property of a home-based daycare in small-town Ontario, but her family says they are no closer to answers of what happened that day.
Fire at a baby care centre kills 7 infants in India's capital, a fire officer says
A fire broke out in a baby care center in India's capital Saturday night, killing seven infants, a fire service officer said.
UN migration agency estimates more than 670 killed in Papua New Guinea landslide
The International Organization for Migration on Sunday increased its estimate of the death toll from a massive landslide in Papua New Guinea to more than 670 as emergency responders and traumatized relatives gave up hope that any survivors will now be found.
More seniors are using homeless shelters. Here's why, according to experts
One of the country’s homeless shelters has seen an uptick in the number of people through its doors, including more older adults over 50.
The death toll in Kharkiv attack rises to 14 as Zelenskyy warns of Russian troop movements
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Sunday that Russia is preparing to intensify its offensive along Ukraine's northern border, as the death toll rose to 14 in an aerial bomb attack on a large construction supplies store in the city of Kharkiv.
Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
No sign Canada has a plan to reach NATO defence spending target: U.S. NATO ambassador
The U.S. ambassador to NATO says she has seen no indication that Canada has a plan to reach the NATO spending target of two per cent of GDP on defence.
