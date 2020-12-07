ST. THOMAS, ONT. -- With 102 combined ongoing cases in Elgin and Oxford County as of Monday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Joyce Lock is asking 'to conserve our energy for the long months ahead, rather than spend it in disagreement.'

"As communities and as individuals, we have choices to make," Lock says in a statement.

"We can choose to meet our neighbours with patience and understanding. We can choose compassion for those who are struggling during this difficult time; we can choose self-compassion if we find ourselves in difficulty."

The letter speaks to community division over the challenges associated with the pandemic in the past nine months.

In the letter Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) details four things which they say, "It is now time to focus on what we can agree on":

We have a common desire to protect the community we love.

COVID-19 affects some people more than others; we are concerned about our most vulnerable.

Having strong, connected, supportive communities protects our health and well-being.

We each have actions we can personally take that will reduce the spread of this virus in our communities.

"At the end of this pandemic – and there will be an end – we will again gather in comfort and in ease, at hockey arenas, and school barbecues, at worship, and at weddings, knowing we did our best to protect and care for the communities that we love," says Lock.

A full copy of the letter is available here.

As of Monday there are 23 active cases in Woodstock, 22 in St. Thomas and 19 in Aylmer.