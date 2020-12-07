AYLMER, ONT. -- Two employees at an Aylmer grocery store have tested positive for COVID-19 according to Loblaw Companies Ltd.

A post on the grocery giant's website states two employees of Ryan's No Frills on John Street North tested positive on a presumptive test.

The company says one employee has not worked since Nov. 27; the other since Nov. 23.

According to Southwestern Public Health, there are currently 17 active cases of COVID-19 in Aylmer.

The new grocery store cases come a week after multiple cases of COVID-19 at a Zehr's location in Woodstock were first reported.