LONDON, ONT. -- A staff member at Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care Home in Aylmer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The worker is self-isolating at home.

Officials say there are no other reported cases of the virus among staff or residents.

Terrace Lodge Long-Term Care Home along with Southwestern Public Health are trying to identify the staff member's contacts.

Residents continue to be monitored for symptoms.

“We know that COVID-19 is particularly serious in older and frail individuals. We have put in place additional safeguards to lessen the potential for transfer of COVID-19”, said Michele Harris, Director of Homes and Seniors Services.

According to provincial regulations, an outbreak is officially declared at long term care homes if one or more residents or staff members become infected.

More visitor restrictions are now in place.