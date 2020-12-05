LONDON, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a new death from the coronavirus in the region Saturday.

The victim is described as a man in his 60s with no association with a long-term care or retirement home. The death toll now sits at 76.

Meanwhile, the MLHU reported 24 new cases of the virus Saturday, increasing the total number of cases to 1,782 and 1,447 recovered.

At University Hospital on Saturday, 64 patients have tested positive from a series of outbreaks, along with 49 staff and health-care providers and 13 deaths have been directly connected.

On Friday, the province moved Middlesex-London from yellow-protect to orange-restrict under the province’s COVID-19 response framework.

MLHU Medical Officer of Health Dr. Chris Mackie had said earlier in the week that the local daily case count and percentage positivity of testing made the move likely.

Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) which oversees Elgin and Oxford Counties, is reporting 13 new cases with 79 ongoing, and 527 resolved for a total of 614. The death toll remains at eight.

Lambton Public Health is reporting 22 active cases Saturday with 379 resolved, 426 total cases and 25 deaths.

Huron Perth Public Health is reporting six new cases Saturday, 46 active, 313 recovered for 377 total. Eighteen people have died in that region.