LONDON, ONT. -- A COVID-19 outbreak has seen a small increase at Stratford General Hospital. One more staff member is now infected, raising the total to three.

The declaration came Thursday after two cases were identified in staff members. No patients have acquired COVID-19 while in hospital.

The staff members are self-isolating at home and will stay there until their period is complete and they no longer have symptoms.

“Out of an abundance of caution we have now undertaken prevalence testing in close to 90 staff and physicians, up from the previously 70 reported, since the outbreak started,” says Andrew Williams, President and CEO.

The unit has increased cleaning and infection protocols since receiving transfers from Cedarcroft Retirement Home in November. More than 60 people, both residents and staff, tested positive in an outbreak at that home. Eleven residents died as a result of the outbreak.

The unit has restricted admissions and discharges and will be closed to visitors except for palliative patients.

“The hospital remains open for all scheduled clinics, procedures and emergency visits,” adds Williams.

“We urge you not to delay your care during this time. We have many protocols in place to keep our patients and team members safe. We also ask that our communities continue to follow public health measures such as handwashing, mask wearing, physical distancing, getting tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19, limiting social interactions and staying home if you are sick.”