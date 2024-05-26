On the bright side with Julie Atchison
To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.
Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.
- London golfer Cam Kellett has qualified for the Canadian Open next week in Hamilton.
- Canadian Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner has just won his eighth title in the last 11 years.
- Soccer player Christine Sinclair has become immortalized with her own Barbie.
- A 13-year-old from Toronto is trading high school for a neurological research lab at Toronto Western Hospital.
- A London teenager has been invited to train with Jackie Chan’s stunt team in China.
- Seven-year-old Brantley Mehang of Windsor is on his way to become a true Pokémon master.
- Grady McDougall scored a hole-in-one on this Saskatchewan golf course.
- Broadway with a Twist - the Tony’s, is an annual fundraiser for the London Food Bank and their Arts 4 All Kids program.
- For the past three years, a disabled dog has been capturing people's hearts and gathering quite the following on social media. Winnie celebrated his third birthday with a public party in Dresden.
- And meet Chewy! He is an eight-year-old shitzu from Happy’s Place retirement home for dogs.
London Top Stories
PLAYOFF TRACKER
PLAYOFF TRACKER London Knights open Memorial Cup with a shutout victory
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
Driver, 18, gets $3,000 ticket, 32 demerit points after speeding on Laval boulevard
A young driver received a hefty fine from Laval police after they say he was driving nearly 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.
This type of screen time has the worst effect on kids: experts
According to some experts, there is one type of screen time that is continuously excessive, and it's having a severe effect on our children.
Trump confronts repeated boos during raucous Libertarian convention speech
Donald Trump was booed repeatedly while addressing Saturday night’s Libertarian Party National Convention.
Grayson Murray, two-time PGA Tour winner, dead at 30
Two-time PGA Tour winner Grayson Murray died Saturday morning at age 30, one day after he withdrew from the Charles Schwab Cup Challenge at Colonial.
Man throws flaming liquid on New York City subway, burns fellow rider
A man set a cup of liquid on fire and tossed it at fellow subway rider in New York City, setting the victim's shirt ablaze and injuring him.
At least 9 dead in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after severe weather roars across region
Powerful storms killed at least nine people and left a wide trail of destruction Sunday across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas after obliterating homes and destroying a truck stop where drivers took shelter during the latest deadly weather to strike the central U.S.
As Canada warms, infectious disease risks spread north
Cases of Lyme disease have now increased more than 1,000 per cent in a decade as the warming climate pushes the boundaries of a range of pathogens and risk factors northward.
12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on way to Dublin
Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.
Kitchener
Purolator truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. save man walking in Hwy. 407 lanes
A pair of Purolator transport truck drivers from Guelph, Ont. are being hailed as heroes for their efforts in helping a person in crisis.
Girls Can Fly lands back at Region of Waterloo Airport
An annual event aimed at encouraging girls and women to get involved in aviation landed back at the Region of Waterloo International Airport.
Drugs and weapons seized, two arrested in downtown Kitchener
Waterloo regional police have arrested two men and seized a large quantity of drugs in downtown Kitchener.
Windsor
Search underway for missing swimmer on Lake St. Clair
A search is currently underway for a Michigan man who police said jumped into the waters of Lake St. Clair on Saturday afternoon and did not resurface.
Bodies recovered in search off Sandpoint Beach
Windsor police report the bodies of two young men swept underwater by the current near Sandpoint Beach on Thursday have been recovered.
New pro wrestling promotion holding its first show in Leamington next weekend
On June 1, Noble Champions Group will present its inaugural event called In Your Town at the Nature Fresh Farms Recreation Centre in Leamington.
Barrie
Simcoe County residents unite to support those with multiple sclerosis
On Sunday, residents from Simcoe County gathered in Barrie to show their support for those with multiple sclerosis.
Coldwater Lions Club annual duck race returns
The annual Coldwater Duck Race, hosted by the Coldwater Lions Club, took place on Saturday.
Community unites for 12th annual 'Walk for Suicide Awareness' in Barrie
Dozens participated in the 12th annual Walk for Suicide Awareness event on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
'Language is identity': Indigenous Ontario legislator to make history at Queen's Park
Decades after being punished in a residential school for speaking his own language, Sol Mamakwa will hold the powerful to account at Ontario's legislature in the very same language past governments tried to bury.
Suspect sought in suspicious death in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police in Cochrane are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they want to speak with in connection with a suspicious death.
Out-of-control fire rages southeast of Cobalt, Ont.
A now 134-hectare fire is burning three kilometres southeast of Cobalt near the east shore of Kerr Lake, the province’s Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services says.
Ottawa
Should you buy new or resale house? Here's what you need to know
There are many decisions to make before deciding to buy a house and one of those is whether to buy a new or a resale one.
Here's what you need to know about Ottawa Race Weekend
Thousands of runners will lace up their sneakers this weekend for the Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Here is everything you need to know about Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend, including road closures.
Is the drive-in movie theatre at risk of going dark?
As another season of summer rounds the corner into view, drive-in movie theatres across Canada are coming back to life, but some are worried the tradition might go away altogether.
Toronto
'Bigger than just music:' Canadians remember Punjabi rapper two years after killing
Shub Karman was out for a recent walk in Calgary, when he passed a car full of kids singing along to the music of his favourite Punjabi rapper.
Female driver dead after collision in Oshawa
A female driver has died after a collision in Oshawa on Sunday morning, police say.
Montreal
Quebec Liberals tout their credibility on managing public finances
The Liberals' credibility is 'through the roof' when it comes to managing public finances, said PLQ interim leader Marc Tanguay on Sunday at his party's general convention in a Bromont hotel.
Man, 27, dead after two-car collision in Plateau-Mont-Royal
A 27-year-old man died after a two-car collision in Montreal's Le Plateau-Mont-Royal borough overnight, police say.
Legault calls social media platforms 'virtual pushers' as party mulls age restrictions
Social media platforms like TikTok, Instagram and Snapchat are nothing less than 'virtual pushers,' according to Premier François Legault.
Atlantic
Blaine Higgs 'furious' over sexual education presentation
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs has shared his anger on social media over a presentation in at least four high schools.
57-year-old Carleton man dead following boating accident: P.E.I. RCMP
A 57-year-old man from Carleton, P.E.I., has died following a boating incident in the Summerside Harbour.
Winnipeg
Who is Buffalo Woman? Serial killer trial hears of police efforts to identify victim
In mid-March 2022, a young Indigenous woman stood outside Winnipeg's Salvation Army and spoke with a man who invited her back to his home.
‘It’s pretty alarming’: Urban wildlife encounters in Winnipeg this week
When you consider what kind of animals you might encounter in your Winnipeg neighborhood, a bear probably isn’t on your list.
Part of Pembina Highway closed after pedestrian hit by vehicle
Police have shut down part of Pembina Highway after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood Saturday afternoon.
Calgary
Calgary police looking for woman, 22, missing since Friday
Calgary police are seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who was reported missing from the northwest community of Sage Hill.
Road closures in effect for Calgary Marathon
Several roads are closed for the Calgary Marathon on Sunday morning.
Stampeders pounce on Lions for 30-6 pre-season win
An early heads-up play by Marken Michel was all the Calgary Stampeders needed to propel them to a 30-6 pre-season win over the B.C. Lions at McMahon Stadium on Saturday.
Edmonton
Marchment scores winner, Stars beat Oilers 3-1 to even Western Conference final 1-1
Mason Marchment scored the winner early in the third period as the Dallas Stars beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-1 on Saturday to even the NHL's Western Conference final 1-1.
-
Lauther's late field goal lifts Roughriders over Elks 28-27 in pre-season action
Brett Lauther’s 23-yard field goal with 23 seconds left lifted the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a 28-27 victory over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday in CFL pre-season action.
Vancouver
'Making his legacy come alive': Ball hockey tournament honours fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien
Dozens gathered at a rink in Maple Ridge, B.C., on Saturday to play in a ball hockey tournament in honour of fallen B.C. RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien.
Whitecaps offering free tickets to fans attending Saturday's Messi-less match
In the wake of major disappointment among soccer fans who were hoping to see Lionel Messi play at BC Place on Saturday, the Vancouver Whitecaps are offering what seems to be a consolation prize.
Fatal plane crash reported near Squamish, B.C.
The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has confirmed it is working with local Mounties and the BC Coroners Service after a plane crash near Squamish, B.C. Friday night.