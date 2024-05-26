On the bright side with Julie Atchison

LONDON
    To brighten your week with good news, CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison is showing us the sunny side of things.

    Here's a look at the good news stories from the past week.

    1. London golfer Cam Kellett has qualified for the Canadian Open next week in Hamilton.
    2. Canadian Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner has just won his eighth title in the last 11 years.
    3. Soccer player Christine Sinclair has become immortalized with her own Barbie.
    4. A 13-year-old from Toronto is trading high school for a neurological research lab at Toronto Western Hospital.
    5. A London teenager has been invited to train with Jackie Chan’s stunt team in China.
    6. Seven-year-old Brantley Mehang of Windsor is on his way to become a true Pokémon master.
    7. Grady McDougall scored a hole-in-one on this Saskatchewan golf course.
    8. Broadway with a Twist - the Tony’s, is an annual fundraiser for the London Food Bank and their Arts 4 All Kids program.
    9. For the past three years, a disabled dog has been capturing people's hearts and gathering quite the following on social media. Winnie celebrated his third birthday with a public party in Dresden.
    10. And meet Chewy! He is an eight-year-old shitzu from Happy’s Place retirement home for dogs.

