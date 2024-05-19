Damian Warner wins 8th Gotzis Decathlon at age 34

Damian Warner has done it again.

The 34 year old from London, Ont. won the renowned Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria for the eighth time Sunday.

Warner scored 8,678 points over the two days of competition to emerge over Sven Roosen (8,517 points) and Johannes Erm.

Warner, the defending Olympic Champion in Tokyo, first won the Gotzis event in 2013, and he’s won it seven more times since, defying age to show he’s still one of the favourites to win a gold medal at this summer’s Olympic Games.

During the meet, Warner finished first in the 100m, the Long Jump and the 110m hurdles.