LONDON
London

    • Damian Warner wins 8th Gotzis Decathlon at age 34

    Share

    Damian Warner has done it again.

    The 34 year old from London, Ont. won the renowned Hypomeeting in Gotzis, Austria for the eighth time Sunday.

    Warner scored 8,678 points over the two days of competition to emerge over Sven Roosen (8,517 points) and Johannes Erm.

    Warner, the defending Olympic Champion in Tokyo, first won the Gotzis event in 2013, and he’s won it seven more times since, defying age to show he’s still one of the favourites to win a gold medal at this summer’s Olympic Games.

    During the meet, Warner finished first in the 100m, the Long Jump and the 110m hurdles. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News