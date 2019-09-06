

The Canadian Press





The OPP say a post mortem is scheduled today on the body of a 53-year-old woman that was pulled from Lake Erie in Nanticoke.

Police say a citizen spotted the body yesterday near the shoreline.

Paramedics were called, but the woman, from Haldimand County, was confirmed dead at the scene.

A vehicle belonging to the woman was found parked nearby, and police are asking anyone with any information to call them.