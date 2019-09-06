Featured
Body pulled from Lake Erie in Nanticoke
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 6, 2019 6:08AM EDT
The OPP say a post mortem is scheduled today on the body of a 53-year-old woman that was pulled from Lake Erie in Nanticoke.
Police say a citizen spotted the body yesterday near the shoreline.
Paramedics were called, but the woman, from Haldimand County, was confirmed dead at the scene.
A vehicle belonging to the woman was found parked nearby, and police are asking anyone with any information to call them.