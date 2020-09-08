Advertisement
Black bear sighting in south Goderich prompts OPP alert
A black bear stands near the side of Highway 881 near Conklin, Alberta on Tuesday May 10, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police are warning residents in the south end of Goderich, Ont. to be on alert after a black bear was spotted late Tuesday morning.
Huron County OPP say a witness reported seeing the bear around 11:50 a.m. south of Dechert Road.
It appeared to be around 250 pounds and was seen wandering near a corn field.
In June a black bear was spotted north of Goderich on the Goderich to Auburn Rail Trail (GART).
Anyone who spots a bear is asked to call 911 only if it poses an immediate threat or exhibits aggressive behaviour.
Otherwise sightings in urban areas should be reported to the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327. The hotline is available 24/7 from April 1 to Nov. 30.
For information on what to do if you encounter a black bear, please visit Ontario's Bear Wise website.