MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Provincial police are warning residents in the south end of Goderich, Ont. to be on alert after a black bear was spotted late Tuesday morning.

Huron County OPP say a witness reported seeing the bear around 11:50 a.m. south of Dechert Road.

It appeared to be around 250 pounds and was seen wandering near a corn field.

In June a black bear was spotted north of Goderich on the Goderich to Auburn Rail Trail (GART).

Anyone who spots a bear is asked to call 911 only if it poses an immediate threat or exhibits aggressive behaviour.

Otherwise sightings in urban areas should be reported to the toll-free Bear Wise reporting line at 1-866-514-2327. The hotline is available 24/7 from April 1 to Nov. 30.

For information on what to do if you encounter a black bear, please visit Ontario's Bear Wise website.