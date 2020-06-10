Advertisement
Another black bear sighting, this time near Goderich, Ont.
A black bear spotted near Goderich, Ont. on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 is seen in this image released by Huron County OPP.
WINGHAM, ONT. -- It appears the black bears are fully out of hibernation.
Just two days after a black bear was cornered in a tree in London, Ont. another black bear has been spotted near Goderich.
A hiker captured video of the black bear on the Goderich-Auburn Rail Trial, east of Goderich Wednesday morning.
The bear actually stood on its hind legs, before dashing off into the forest.
A bear has also been spotted near Point Farms Provincial Park north of Goderich and along the Morris Tract, both within the past 24 hours.
Those who do encounter a bear are encouraged to slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight.
If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms, and make a lot of noise.