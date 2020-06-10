WINGHAM, ONT. -- It appears the black bears are fully out of hibernation.

Just two days after a black bear was cornered in a tree in London, Ont. another black bear has been spotted near Goderich.

A hiker captured video of the black bear on the Goderich-Auburn Rail Trial, east of Goderich Wednesday morning.

The bear actually stood on its hind legs, before dashing off into the forest.

A bear has also been spotted near Point Farms Provincial Park north of Goderich and along the Morris Tract, both within the past 24 hours.

Those who do encounter a bear are encouraged to slowly back away while keeping the bear in sight.

If the bear does not leave, throw objects, wave your arms, and make a lot of noise.