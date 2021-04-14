LONDON, ONT. -- London police along with Fire Prevention Investigators are returning to the scene of a basement fire on Hamilton Road to continue an investigation into the cause.

Emergency crews were called to 256 Hamilton Rd. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported basement fire.

The fire was brought under control wihtin an hour, and an investigator was called in to determine the cause and circumstances of the fire.

Now the London Police Services street crime unit will be involved with the investigation.

More information is expected to be released Wednesday morning.

A damage estimate has not been released, and no injuries have been reported.