Elderly woman injured during carjacking incident in Woodstock
Published Tuesday, April 13, 2021 7:01PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- An elderly woman was injured during a carjacking in Woodstock Monday night.
It happened on Norwich Drive near Bruin Boulevard where a male suspect brandished an edged weapon and then fled in a stolen vehicle.
Police say some people came forward to comfort the 84-year-old victim and waited with her until emergency crews arrived.
The woman was taken to hospital and was treated for a minor injury.
Anyone with information is asked to call police.