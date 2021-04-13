LONDON, ONT. -- An elderly woman was injured during a carjacking in Woodstock Monday night.

It happened on Norwich Drive near Bruin Boulevard where a male suspect brandished an edged weapon and then fled in a stolen vehicle.

Police say some people came forward to comfort the 84-year-old victim and waited with her until emergency crews arrived.

The woman was taken to hospital and was treated for a minor injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.