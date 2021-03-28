WINDSOR, ONT. -- A driver is facing multiple charges following the investigation into a single vehicle crash in Woodstock.

Police say they are currently investigating the crash in the area of Highway 2 and the 11th Line.

As a result of the investigation, the driver is now facing impaired driving, fail to remain at the scene of a collision and assaulting a Peace Officer

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging anyone with information on this or any other investigation to contact the Woodstock Police Service at 519-537-2323 or Crime Stoppers 421-TIPS (8477) or toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).