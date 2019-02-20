

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





The Civics Works Committee is recommending putting temporary bike lanes planned for King Street on hold until after a decision on Bus Rapid Transit expected in March.

While construction was just weeks away, on Wednesday, Downtown London asked the committee to consider merchant concerns about the loss of street parking.

Responding to concerns about cyclist safety after buses were moved off Dundas Street in April 2018, council approved a $580,000 temporary protected bike lane on King in September.

The measure was to be removed when Bus Rapid Transit was built, but now the future of BRT is in doubt.

The project had already been designed and sent out for tender, with construction slated for early spring.