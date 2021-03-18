Advertisement
Woodstock man charged after alleged assault with a bike handlebar
Published Thursday, March 18, 2021 1:50PM EDT Last Updated Thursday, March 18, 2021 1:51PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- An 18-year-old Woodstock man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting another man with a bicycle handlebar.
Police were called to the area of Peel Street and Reeve Street for an assault Wednesday around 2 p.m.
Police say a verbal fight escalated after one man was hit with the bike part.
The suspect was charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.