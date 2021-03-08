MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A fourth fatal overdose in two weeks has Woodstock police warning about extremely potent batches of fentanyl in the city.

Police say they believe batches of the opioid described as purple fentanyl and black/grey fentanyl are responsible for the surge in overdose-related deaths.

Since Feb. 22, police in Woodstock responded to 10 overdose calls, of which four were fatal. The most recent occurred over the weekend.

Anyone using fentanyl is encouraged not to take it alone and ensure a naloxone kit is available.

Possible signs of an overdose include slow, weak or no breathing, drowsiness or someone cannot be woken up, choking, gurgling or snoring sounds, blue lips or nails and dizziness.

If you suspect an overdose, police say you should call 911, administer naloxone and stay at the scene until help arrives.

Police remind bystanders that the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act protects anyone seeking emergency support during an overdose, and the person experiencing the overdose, from certain possession charges.