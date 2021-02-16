LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old London man is facing numerous charges after he was found with more than $160,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.

Early morning Saturday provincial police oberserved a suspicious vehicle on Highway 401 and pulled it over in the area of Highbury Avenue.

Police discovered a large quantity of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack with an estimated street value just under $165,000.

Police also seized a firearm in the vehicle that was later determined to be a BB gun.

The 30-year-old has been charged with the following:

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling

Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking

Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence

Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle

Fail to Have Insurance Card

He was being held in police custody.