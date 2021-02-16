Advertisement
London man caught with more than $160K worth of drugs
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 7:49AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, February 16, 2021 7:50AM EST
File image.
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- A 30-year-old London man is facing numerous charges after he was found with more than $160,000 worth of drugs during a traffic stop.
Early morning Saturday provincial police oberserved a suspicious vehicle on Highway 401 and pulled it over in the area of Highbury Avenue.
Police discovered a large quantity of drugs including fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and crack with an estimated street value just under $165,000.
Police also seized a firearm in the vehicle that was later determined to be a BB gun.
The 30-year-old has been charged with the following:
- Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose
- Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000
- Possessing Cannabis for the Purpose of Selling
- Four counts of Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking
- Drive Motor Vehicle - No Licence
- Fail to Surrender Permit for Motor Vehicle
- Fail to Have Insurance Card
He was being held in police custody.