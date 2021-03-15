MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock police have charged two people and seized more than $66,000 in drugs following a fentanyl trafficking investigation.

The two Woodstock men were arrested Thursday afternoon by the Criminal Intelligence and Drug Enforcement Unit.

The men were reportedly in possession of suspected blue fentanyl, suspected pink fentanyl, cocaine and property obtained by crime.

Police say they seized a total of $58,600 in fentanyl, $2,000 in cocaine and $5,430 in cash.

A 40-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

A 25-year-old Woodstock man has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, opioid trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.