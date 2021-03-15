A 39-year-old Tillsonburg man is facing several charges after allegedly colliding with a Woodstock police cruiser and taking off from the scene.

Police say officers tried to pull over the suspect vehicle around 10 p.m. Saturday for unsafe driving.

The driver didn't comply and hit the police car while being pursued by Woodstock and OPP officers.

The suspect was finally arrested after the vehicle crashed on the 401.

He was taken to hospital.

The accused is charged with the following:

• Dangerous operation

• Failure to stop after accident

• Flight from peace officer

• Failure to comply with probation order (two counts)

• Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing.