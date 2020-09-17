MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Western University is halting many non-academic activities on campus amid word that 28 students have now been confirmed to have COVID-19.

University officials say most of those affected are off campus, but one is in residence and is in isolation.

“These numbers are very concerning,” said Western President Alan Shepard in a statement.

He added that the university is working closely with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) to isolate and prevent further spread of the virus.

“Creating community is one of Western’s strengths, and we know our students desperately want to have some on-campus experiences. But, unfortunately, this development means we will be limiting those experiences.”

Effective immediately, the university is moving back to 'Western Phase Three,' which includes suspending athletics, recreation, in-person student club meetings and events, which will go back to virtual mode for now.

Access to libraries and several other buildings will also be restricted.

More to come.