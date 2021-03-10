LONDON, ONT. -- Woodstock police are warning commercial vehicle operators to always drive safe after a transport truck lost a pair of its tires Tuesday.

Police were called to the area of Oxford Road 4 and Oxford Road 17 around 10:30 a.m. after a dual tire assembly detached from the truck.

Charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

Police are urging all drivers to be alert and cautious while on the roads, as this is the second time since July that a dual tire assembly has fell off a commercial truck.