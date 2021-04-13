MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Huron County OPP are investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to a collision on Blyth Road east of Council Line around 2:30 a.m.

A pedestrian who had been struck by an eastbound vehicle was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.

He has been identified as 41-year-old Regan Keyes of Wingham.

A post-mortem exam is expected to be conducted later Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle was treated in hospital for minor injuries.

Investigators are continuing to look into the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.

Blyth Road has reopened to traffic.