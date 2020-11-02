MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Town of Aylmer has declared a state of emergency ahead of a second anti-masking rally planned for Saturday.

Aylmer police said in a tweet that the declaration was a direct response to the Freedom March planned for the afternoon of Nov. 7.

The declaration reads that it was "...a result of the potential for civil unrest and service disruptions relating to protests and demonstrations regarding COVID-19 directions, recommendations and orders set out by the Province of Ontario and Southwestern Public Health."

The rally, dubbed a 'Peaceful Family-Friendly Event' was expected to be held in the parking lot at the East Elgin Community Complex.

There were significant concerns after hundreds of people not wearing masks gathered on Oct. 24, although organizers have said it was not an ‘anti-mask rally,’ but a much broader message about COVID-19 restrictions infringing on rights.

According to the municipality, the state of emergency protects volunteers, staff and elected officials, assist with funding as a result of the emergency and conveys the seriousness of the emergency.

To date, Aylmer is the municipality that has had the highest number of overall COVID-19 cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, accounting for 89 of the 337 cases recorded as of Monday, according to Southwestern Public Health (SWPH).

SWPH saw a spike in cases Monday and is also dealing with an outbreak at a congregate living facility in Bayham.