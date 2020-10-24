Advertisement
Garage fire spreads to vacant home south of Strathroy
Published Saturday, October 24, 2020 4:28PM EDT
House fire on Melbourne Road near Strathroy, Ont. on Oct. 24, 2020. (Brent Lale/CTV London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Fire damaged a vacant home south of Strathroy Saturday afternoon.
The blaze started just before 2:30 p.m. at a home on Melbourne Road.
It began in an attached garage and spread to the home.
It's unclear how it started and there is no damage estimate at this time.
No injuries were reported.