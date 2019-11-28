LONDON, ONT. -- A call to halt the location of a proposed supervised consumption site at 446 York Street by several local businesses has been dismissed by the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal.

In its decision on re-zoning the site, the tribunal says, "with regard to matters of provincial interest, the Tribunal will wholly dismiss the appeals."

Burwell Auto Body, Drewlo Holdings, Northview Apartment and a numbered company opposed the proposed re-zoning of the location for a safe injection site.

But the tribunal found no inconsistency with policies and "that the proposed SCF (safe consumpition facility) will assist in addressing issues of public health and safety concerns....a positive step to bettering public health and reducing safety issues to the community at large."

It notes the proximity of the location to schools and businesses, but does not note that as an obstacle.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit wants to use the location for a permanent harm reduction site.

- With files from CTV London's Daryl Newcombe