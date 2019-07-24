

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





A decision will wait until at least this fall on the rezoning London's permanent supervised drug consumption site.

Several neighbouring land owners have appealed council's decision to rezone 446 York Street to permit the harm reduction facility.

On Wednesday, the Local Planning Appeal Tribunal (LPAT) granted party status to the Middlesex-London Health Unit and Regional HIV/AIDS Connection, so they can be participants in the hearing.

While the province’s indecision about funding the York Street site was raised as a possible reason to put the hearing on hold - the chair said funding is not a Planning Act matter.

The two-day hearing is expected to take place Oct 29 and 30.

A written LPAT decision would come some time later.